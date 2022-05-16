Mississippi Tobacco-Free Coalitions speaks out against menthol cigarettes

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - On Sunday, the Mississippi Tobacco-Free Coalitions made a stop at Little Rock Missionary Baptist Church in Gulfport to speak out against menthol cigarettes.

In 2019, Congress banned all flavored tobacco products - except menthol cigarettes. In Project Director Brian Creal’s eyes, this isn’t enough.

“Menthol cigarettes were targeted and unethically marketed towards to African American communities since the 1960′s...” said Creal. “I would argue that more African Americans suffer the ill effects or die from the use of menthol cigarettes than heroin or any of the more notorious narcotics and drugs combined.”

The FDA announced its proposed plan to ban menthol cigarettes last month.

