Downtown Gulfport welcomes new meal prep business

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The City of Gulfport welcomed Eat Right Meal Prep to the downtown area with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday morning.

The company is a collaboration between the meal prep service and Salute Italian Restaurant.

Their goal is to bring healthy meals to people in a convenient way and at an affordable price, especially as inflation and consumer prices continue to soar.

“You certainly can’t go to a restaurant and get something that’s healthy and satisfying and good for you for under $7,” co-owner Joff Clark told WLOX. “I think we’re really helping out a lot of the customers, especially the elderly ones, you know, that are on that fixed income and they can’t go spend a lot of money on food. So, I think as far as inflation goes, we’re doing our best to battle it.”

If you would like to try a prepared meal by Eat Right, they ask that you place your order by midnight on Wednesday to be ready for pick up or delivery on Monday.

