Biloxi Police still searching for cemetery vandals

By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi Police are still looking for the vandals who targeted Old Biloxi Cemetery earlier this month.

WLOX News first reported on the damage May 5th. Several families with loved ones buried there were heartbroken to find headstones knocked over and broken vases and statues.

Biloxi Police estimate it will cost at least $500 to repair the damage.

If you have any information that could help investigators find those responsible, call the Biloxi Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (228) 435-6112, or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers (877) 787-5898. You may also submit a tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com

