WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Beloved community cat stolen from Gulfport business

Last week, Buddy was stolen. Security video captured the moment the Russian Blue cat was taken from Sticky Fingers Snoballs.
By Josh Jackson
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - ”Our hearts were broken,” said Kim Cospelich. “You’re looking for him, and you just don’t know. You just don’t know.”

Kim Cospelich fought back tears when talking about the cat she owns who had become a staple in her Gulfport community. She said Buddy has been beloved in the area since he arrived seven years ago.

“Everybody that comes in the flower shop just loves him,” she said. “They just talk about him. They just say he’s so big and so pretty. I mean there’s a lot of people that love Buddy and they just want to try to find him.”

Last week, Buddy was stolen. Security video captured the moment the Russian Blue cat was taken from Sticky Fingers Sno-Balls. You can see a person driving a white SUV pick him up and put him in the vehicle before driving off.

The cat theft comes on the heels of beloved Ocean Springs bird, Carl the Rooster’s, death. Cospelich said she’s using similar investigation methods to hopefully reconnect her with the cat who belonged to her and the neighborhood.

“I love how they came together and found out what happened,” she said. “Maybe they can do that with us too to help bring him home and find out what happened.”

Cospelich, who owns multiple businesses on 42nd Avenue, has filed a police report. Now, she’s sitting and waiting for any information leading her to, what she calls, a loved one.

“I know it’s not a human, but he was part of our family,” she said. “He was a unique cat, really. We miss him dearly. We do.”

A $500 reward is being offered for anyone who can bring Buddy home.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

traffic alert
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-10 past Woolmarket/Old MS 67 EX 41
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime
Videos and pictures of a senior prank at St. Martin High School began circulating on social...
School leaders say St. Martin High senior prank “got out of hand”
The former correctional officer Vicky White helped Casey escape custody.
Casey White, Vicky White left jail together 3 days before April 29 escape
Investigators gather outside the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif., on Sunday,...
California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack

Latest News

“It will be up to all of us working together to make sure that we’re turning over every rock...
U.S. officials visit Gulfport to celebrate $53 million investment in Gulf
Their goal is to bring healthy meals to people in a convenient way and at an affordable price,...
Downtown Gulfport welcomes new meal prep business
People pray outside the scene of Saturday's shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y.,...
Over 50 extremist or anti-semitic incidents reported in Louisiana over last 18 months
Last week, Buddy was stolen. Security video captured the moment the Russian Blue cat was taken...
Beloved community cat stolen from Gulfport business