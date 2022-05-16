Another chance for hit or miss storms today

WLOX Careers
Another chance for hit or miss showers and storms today
By Taylor Graham
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
It’s heating up a good bit today! Highs will be in the low to mid 90s this afternoon. We also have another chance for hit or miss showers and storms this afternoon and evening. Some of these storms could produce heavy rain, hail, and gusty winds. However, not everyone will see rain.

Tonight will be mild and humid. Some showers and storms may linger late tonight. Temperatures will drop into the upper 60s and low 70s by the sunrise. Tuesday through Friday are going to be very hot and humid. Highs will stay in the low to mid 90s. Rain chances will be very slim, but some stray showers will be possible.

We’ll have a better chance for showers and storms on Saturday and Sunday. It won’t be quite as hot with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

