School resource officer accidentally runs over student, Ala. sheriff says

By Kelsey Duncan and Gray News staff
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 12:55 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A school resource officer is on paid administrative leave after he accidentally ran over a student on Thursday afternoon, according to the Lauderdale County Sheriff.

An eighth grade student at Central High School in Florence, Alabama, was injured after being run over by the school resource officer during a mock “dangers of prom” driving under the influence demonstration.

Sheriff Rick Singleton told WAFF the student was lying on the pavement as part of the mock demonstration when the officer backed up the vehicle, not realizing the student was there.

A student was also inside the patrol car at the time of the incident.

According to Singleton, the injured student was airlifted to a Birmingham hospital to treat her injuries.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating this case. The school resource officer has since been placed on paid administrative leave.

Copyright 2022 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

