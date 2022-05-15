Hundreds of first responders shown appreciation in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - As thanks for the hard and dangerous work they do daily, the management team of Hancock County Emergency Management put together a crawfish boil.

Roughly one thousand pounds of crawfish were boiled and served, thanks to generous donations.

Events included a bounce house for children as well as a variety of food.

The management team says it’s just a small gesture to showcase just how much they appreciate their first response team.

