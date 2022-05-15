WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Hundreds of first responders shown appreciation in Hancock County

The management team says it's just a small gesture to showcase how much they appreciate their...
The management team says it's just a small gesture to showcase how much they appreciate their first response team.
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - As thanks for the hard and dangerous work they do daily, the management team of Hancock County Emergency Management put together a crawfish boil.

Roughly one thousand pounds of crawfish were boiled and served, thanks to generous donations.

Events included a bounce house for children as well as a variety of food.

The management team says it’s just a small gesture to showcase just how much they appreciate their first response team.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gateway Christian Academy
Student instructed to “dumpster dive” as part of punishment
Three month old La'Mello Parker died on May 3, 2021 after being caught in the middle of a...
Timeline and details of events revealed leading up to officer involved shooting death of a child
Shootout near McDonough
‘It was terrifying’: Video captures apparent gun battle in New Orleans, sending people fleeing
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
10 dead, suspect arrested in mass shooting at supermarket
Stacey Pickering
Executive Director, Chief of Staff resign from Mississippi Veterans Affairs Board

Latest News

Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
10 dead in mass shooting at supermarket, suspect arraigned
The competition will last throughout the week, eventually concluding with the Victory Dance at...
Inaugural flame lit; Special Olympic Mississippi Summer Games to begin
The management team says it's just a small gesture to showcase how much they appreciate their...
Hundreds of first responders were shown appreciation in Hancock county today
The Jolly is back in Jackson County, celebrating 20 years of service. The annual golf...
LIVE: Golfers head to the green for Jolly golf tournament