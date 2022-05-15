Hot and humid with a few storms today

It’s going to feel like summer today. We’ll easily reach the upper 80s and low 90s by the afternoon. Most of the morning will be dry, but a few pop-up showers and storms are possible this afternoon and evening. Some of us could see heavy downpours, and others of us won’t see any rain. A few clouds may linger tonight, but hopefully they won’t get in the way of tonight’s lunar eclipse! You can view the total eclipse between 10:29 PM and 11:53 PM. Temperatures will drop into the upper 60s by Monday morning.

Monday will be very hot with highs in the low to mid 90s. A few more showers and storms are possible in the afternoon, but not everyone will see rain. It’ll stay hot on Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll be in the low to mid 90s in the afternoon. Plenty of sunshine is expected, and rain chances will be slim to none.

We’ll be in the upper 80s and low 90s on Thursday and Friday. Hardly any rain is expected.

