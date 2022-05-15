WLOX Careers
Coast Guard Auxiliary reminds Mississippians to practice boat safety

By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, officials gave boating safety courses at the Mississippi Maritime Museum and Activity Center.

As the state eases its way into the summer, more and more Mississippians are looking to get back on the water. However, since the halt of safety courses, officials say they’ve noticed an increase in boating accidents.

“The result is over the past two years, the number of accidents, unfortunately, has increased nearly 30 percent,” said former National Commodore Larry L. King.

With the increase in accidents, officials look teach more people of boating safety through courses such as the ones held on Saturday. The event included lessons, textbooks, lunch and certification. Participants must have a grade of 75 or higher to pass.

