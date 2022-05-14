WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

‘This is a devastating time’: Britney Spears announces she has lost her baby

Britney Spears says she has lost her baby, about a month after announcing her pregnancy.
Britney Spears says she has lost her baby, about a month after announcing her pregnancy.(Evan Agostini/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Britney Spears announced that she has lost her baby in a statement she shared on her Instagram account Saturday.

The 40-year-old pop superstar said last month that she was expecting a child with fiancé Sam Asghari.

However, on Saturday, Spears updated her pregnancy by writing it is with the “deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy.”

Thousands of Spears’ fans have already responded to her social media post, sending their condolences.

Spears’ Saturday statement continued, stating the couple “will continue trying to expand our beautiful family.”

She also thanked everyone for showing their support during this difficult time.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gateway Christian Academy
Student instructed to “dumpster dive” as part of punishment
Three month old La'Mello Parker died on May 3, 2021 after being caught in the middle of a...
Timeline and details of events revealed leading up to officer involved shooting death of a child
Stacey Pickering
Executive Director, Chief of Staff resign from Mississippi Veterans Affairs Board
Now McDonald has a deep freezer full of stored breastmilk that dates to December when her son...
Lucedale mom donates breastmilk to moms facing formula crisis
Shootout near McDonough
‘It was terrifying’: Video captures apparent gun battle in New Orleans, sending people fleeing

Latest News

An emotional reunion between a man and an Omaha police officer who helped save his life.
‘Guardian angel’: Family thanks officer who saved their dad ‘s life with CPR
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
At least 10 dead in mass shooting at Buffalo supermarket
A small plane has crashed on a bridge near Miami, striking an SUV and bursting into flames.
Small plane crashes on bridge near Miami, striking an SUV
The US might be sending Ukraine mixed signals with a delayed aid vote and support for Finland...
Ukraine says Russia withdraws from Kharkiv, batters east