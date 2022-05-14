Student instructed to “dumpster dive” as part of punishment

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - A “cruel and unusual punishment” is cited as the reason a mom in Wiggins is preparing to sue Gateway Christian Academy. The mother says her son was told to go “dumpster diving” as punishment, and now, police are involved.

With cars driving along Frontage Rd., Kristen Vincent says her son Andrew was told by a school administrator to get inside of a dumpster and clean it.

“It’s just disappointing that any adult would put a child in that situation,” said Vincent.

The Wiggins mother said her son did tear apart a marker and was given twenty demerits and a week of lunch and recess detention for it. She said she had no problem with that, but she was upset when she found out what happened next.

“The headmaster of the school decided it would be okay to approach my son and tell him he looks like someone who would go dumpster diving,” Vincent said. “He decided to add to his punishment. He had to get down in the dumpster and clean it as punishment.”

WLOX has obtained a copy of the police report Vincent filed with the Wiggins Police Department. She said she was told the case has been turned over to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

“He got into the car sick to his stomach,” she recalled. “I mean, from a medical standpoint, being in healthcare, just the potential things that could have been in the dumpster on the side of the road.”

WLOX has learned corporal punishment is a form of discipline at Gateway Christian Academy. It’s spelled out in the handbook, and something Vincent agreed to when enrolling her son. However, she said there’s one caveat as she read from the handbook.

“It is the school’s desire that the disciplinary measures taken be appropriate to the offense and be carried out in a manner that’s not degrading to a student, but one that’s effective in teaching,” she read.

The school issued this statement in part: “Gateway Christian Academy protects the safety and privacy of the families and students that are part of our community. The allegations against us are inaccurate. We would not put a child in danger as safety is a top priority.”

“School officials are mandated reporters,” added Vincent. “That is not okay, it’s child endangerment.”

In a statement, Gateway Christian Academy added, “When disciplinary actions are required, a course of action is always discussed with a legal parent or guardian on file and the outcome is agreed upon.”

Kristen Vincent and the child’s father do have joint legal custody.

