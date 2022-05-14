Picayune’s Dante Dowdell commits to Oregon

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - Picayune’s state championship MVP Dante Dowdell announced his commitment to Oregon Friday afternoon.

OFFICIAL: Picayune’s 4-star running back Dante Dowdell (2023) commits to Oregon. @DanteDowdell pic.twitter.com/WxFGl9vHAJ — Michael Dugan (@MDuganWLOX) May 13, 2022

He held over two dozen Division I offers after a season where he compiled over 2,500 yards and 28 touchdowns.

It’s a 2,548-mile drive from Picayune to Eugene, Oregon - not exactly a hop, skip and a jump. Dowdell had SEC offers, but knows there are wildly successful programs elsewhere, and saw a perfect fit with the Ducks.

“I’ve been waiting for the moment to go ahead and get it over with. Once I took another visit and talked to the people more, I knew their vision and what they wanted to do, and it solidified it,” he said. “I wanted to be the first to do something different. They don’t think down south kids will go that far and do different things. but Oregon has a winning program. They’ve been to the national championship twice, they just have to get over that hump. Maybe they need some kids from down south to get over that hump.”

