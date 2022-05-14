WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Hit or miss showers and storms this weekend

Hit or miss showers and storms this weekend
By Taylor Graham
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’s going to be another warm and muggy day with highs in the mid to upper 80s. As we get into the afternoon, some hit or miss showers and storms are possible. A few storms could be strong with hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. However, not everyone will see rain today. Some showers and storms may linger into the evening. It will be a mild night with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Sunday will bring another chance for hit or miss showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80s. Rain chances will be lower by Monday and Tuesday. A stray shower or two is possible, but many of us will stay dry. It’s going to heat up with highs in the upper 80s to the mid 90s.

We’re going to stay hot through the rest of the week. Highs will remain in the upper 80s through the mid 90s. Rain chances will be slim to none Wednesday through Friday.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three month old La'Mello Parker died on May 3, 2021 after being caught in the middle of a...
Timeline and details of events revealed leading up to officer involved shooting death of a child
Gateway Christian Academy
Student instructed to “dumpster dive” as part of punishment
Now McDonald has a deep freezer full of stored breastmilk that dates to December when her son...
Lucedale mom donates breastmilk to moms facing formula crisis
Researchers in Australia think they've found the cause of SIDS.
Groundbreaking new study finds possible explanation for SIDS
Six students have now been suspended from Gulfport Central Middle School following an...
UPDATE: 6 Gulfport students suspended after gun brought on middle school campus

Latest News

Hit or miss showers and storms this weekend
Taylor's Saturday GMM First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
A few strong storms possible Saturday evening
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Showers and storms possible this evening
Showers this afternoon/evening
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast