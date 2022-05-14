Hit or miss showers and storms this weekend

It’s going to be another warm and muggy day with highs in the mid to upper 80s. As we get into the afternoon, some hit or miss showers and storms are possible. A few storms could be strong with hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. However, not everyone will see rain today. Some showers and storms may linger into the evening. It will be a mild night with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Sunday will bring another chance for hit or miss showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80s. Rain chances will be lower by Monday and Tuesday. A stray shower or two is possible, but many of us will stay dry. It’s going to heat up with highs in the upper 80s to the mid 90s.

We’re going to stay hot through the rest of the week. Highs will remain in the upper 80s through the mid 90s. Rain chances will be slim to none Wednesday through Friday.

