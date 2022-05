NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints are signing former LSU star wide receiver Jarvis Landry, according to multiple reports.

WHO DAT 🚀🚀 pic.twitter.com/UKlnZRfeva — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) May 13, 2022

“WHO DAT,” Landry tweeted after the news broke on Twitter, accompanied with a hype video.

Breaking: Jarvis Landry is signing with the #Saints, per source.



The 5x Pro Bowl WR - with an impressive 43 career TDs - is from Louisiana and starred at nearby LSU.



Only 29, I’m told Landry wants to keep playing for many years. Juice is coming home! 🐯⚜️🥤 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 13, 2022

