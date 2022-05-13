WLOX Careers
Record-setting catch: Fisherman hooks nearly 2-pound sunfish

Angler Lester Roberts has set a state record and pending world record by catching a nearly...
Angler Lester Roberts has set a state record and pending world record by catching a nearly 2-pound redbreast sunfish.(Wildlife Resources Division - Georgia DNR)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
FOLKSTON, Ga. (Gray News) - An angler in Georgia is setting records in the state and possibly the world with his latest catch.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources reports Lester Roberts caught a redbreast sunfish that came in as over 11 inches long and weighing 1 pound, 12 ounces.

Georgia officials said that Roberts hooked the fish on May 7 in the Satilla River near Folkston.

Native sunfish species in the Satilla River benefit from an ongoing control program that helps reduce the number of invasive flathead catfish in the area, according to the wildlife resources division.

State officials report Lester’s catch is pending a world-record tie and replaces Georgia’s previous record set back in 1998 for a fish that weighed 1 pound, 11 ounces.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

