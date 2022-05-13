WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Friday’s Forecast

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO(WLOX)
By Wesley Williams
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:52 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This morning brings partly to mostly cloudy skies with hardly any rain. Then, this afternoon, scattered thunderstorms may develop across our region. Just like yesterday, a few of the thunderstorms could become strong. If we see any stronger thunderstorms, the main threats would be hail and gusty winds. These storms will probably persist into the evening and then quiet down overnight.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six students have now been suspended from Gulfport Central Middle School following an...
UPDATE: 6 Gulfport students suspended after gun brought on middle school campus
MGCCC required Russell to pass college Algebra, since Russell suffers from autism, Asperger's...
MGCCC facing discrimination lawsuit from former student
Better known as the “Hurricane Hunters,” the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, 403rd Wing,...
“An abuse of government assets” Five Hurricane Hunters disciplined for stop in Martha’s Vineyard
Ariel Robinson cries while testifying in trial for beating death of 3-year-old foster daughter.
Former Food Network personality found guilty of killing foster daughter, sentenced to life in prison
Logan Gray, 12, wearing outfit she says was in violation of school's dress code policy.
Middle School student told to change clothes to return to class

Latest News

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
A few strong storms possible Friday evening
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Showers and storms possible this evening
Hot and humid Friday, a few strong storms possible
Hot and humid Friday, a few strong storms possible
Sunday night will bring a total lunar eclipse
Look for the Super Flower Blood Moon this weekend