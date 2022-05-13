WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Emotional reunion: Father meets 911 operator credited with saving his baby

New York officials said a 911 operator is credited with saving the life of a newborn baby. (Source: SPECTRUM NEWS (ALBANY), SPECTRUM NEWS HUDSON VALLEY, CNN)
By Abbey Carnivale
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (Spectrum News) - A New York 911 operator is being credited with saving the life of a newborn as a mother unexpectedly went into labor in her car on the way to the hospital.

Derrick Carter and his fiancé Andrewa rushed to the hospital on April 9 to deliver their baby girl, but the baby had other plans and decided she wasn’t waiting to get there.

Baby Nova Rose came into the world in the front seat of her parents’ parked car, and her life was already in danger.

“She’s got the umbilical cord around her neck,” Carter said on the 911 call.

Emergency operator Gerard Lewis said he got to work.

“Derrick, listen to me, slide your finger under the cord without stretching it tight, and carefully pull it over the baby’s head,” Lewis said on the 911 call.

Nova Rose was detangled and eventually made it safely to the hospital.

“He did all the work; I just guided him there,” Lewis said.

Carter said he was determined to meet the man on the other side of the line, and he tracked down Lewis on Facebook.

The entire family met their adopted uncle, with Carter giving Lewis a proper thank you.

“Yeah, he’ll be getting birthday pictures all the time. I don’t mind sharing my Nova with him; I really don’t. That’s her hero,” Carter said.

Lewis’ manager said he could not be more proud of him and believes the recording will likely be used as a training tool in the future.

Copyright 2022 Spectrum News via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six students have now been suspended from Gulfport Central Middle School following an...
UPDATE: 6 Gulfport students suspended after gun brought on middle school campus
MGCCC required Russell to pass college Algebra, since Russell suffers from autism, Asperger's...
MGCCC facing discrimination lawsuit from former student
Three month old La'Mello Parker died on May 3, 2021 after being caught in the middle of a...
Timeline and details of events revealed leading up to officer involved shooting death of a child
Ariel Robinson cries while testifying in trial for beating death of 3-year-old foster daughter.
Former Food Network personality found guilty of killing foster daughter, sentenced to life in prison
Better known as the “Hurricane Hunters,” the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, 403rd Wing,...
“An abuse of government assets” Five Hurricane Hunters disciplined for stop in Martha’s Vineyard

Latest News

FILE - Former national security adviser Robert C. McFarlane gestures while testifying before...
Former national security adviser Robert McFarlane dies at 84
The mother of the child is planning to sue Gateway Christian Academy.
Police involved after school uses dumpster diving as punishment
This weekend, athletes from across the state will be on the coast for some friendly fun and...
Happening Now: Special Olympics Mississippi State Summer Games opening ceremony
The Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony in Gulfport is as important for those performing it as it...
Gulfport ceremony immortalizes fallen officers