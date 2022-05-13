WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

The city of Gautier recognizes 100-year-old resident’s birthday

The city of Gautier recognizes 100-year-old resident’s birthday
The city of Gautier recognizes 100-year-old resident’s birthday(WLOX)
By Jasmine Lotts
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Cupcakes, choirs, and kin surrounded a Gautier resident turning 100 today.

River Chase Village threw a birthday party to celebrate Louis Roberts’s life accomplishments and memories. The community decked out the party in yellow because it’s her favorite color, and it represents her being the light in the lives of loved ones.

“At first, I wasn’t feeling too well this morning. But as the day grew old, I grew jollier, and I feel fine. I want to do it again,” said Roberts.

Gautier High School’s choir came to the party to sing three songs to Roberts, which brought a bright smile to her face.

Her grandson, Bruce Roberts, said out of the many things he admires about his grandmother, her values take the cake.

“Growing up she was just that sweet, southern Grandma that cooked for you all of the time. Just so loving and everything about her life was based on faith and family. Church was everything, the church was everything,” said Roberts.

“We didn’t miss a Sunday. I took the kids to Sunday school, taught some and we just had a good time,” said Lois Roberts.

The city also granted Roberts a proclamation to honor her birthday and acknowledge the lives she has touched.

Life Passion Facilitator, Tanita Polk, said it’s good seeing the social butterfly being celebrated, especially knowing being in a retirement community can be challenging for some.

“You’re being stripped of many things, your home. You go from this 2,400 to maybe 3,000 square foot home to a small space. You have to make the small space theirs,” said Polk.

Roberts said in his grandmother’s earlier years, between his grandmother being a housewife, pro gardener and a singer in the choir, there’s no better role model.

“I’m very pleased to have grown up with that example, and I think that’s a good example for a lot of people today,” said Roberts.

Family members say Roberts has lived at the facility for more than 15 years.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six students have now been suspended from Gulfport Central Middle School following an...
UPDATE: 6 Gulfport students suspended after gun brought on middle school campus
MGCCC required Russell to pass college Algebra, since Russell suffers from autism, Asperger's...
MGCCC facing discrimination lawsuit from former student
Three month old La'Mello Parker died on May 3, 2021 after being caught in the middle of a...
Timeline and details of events revealed leading up to officer involved shooting death of a child
Ariel Robinson cries while testifying in trial for beating death of 3-year-old foster daughter.
Former Food Network personality found guilty of killing foster daughter, sentenced to life in prison
Better known as the “Hurricane Hunters,” the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, 403rd Wing,...
“An abuse of government assets” Five Hurricane Hunters disciplined for stop in Martha’s Vineyard

Latest News

Tickets are only $35 and can be purchased at the Ocean Springs Chamber and Visitor Center while...
LIVE: Calling all foodies...Taste of Ocean Springs is happening now
The Gulfport Chamber welcomes more than 20 vendors representing Gulfport's best restaurants,...
HAPPENING NOW: Taste, Rattle & Roll fundraiser at Centennial Plaza
The annual event celebrates mothers who’ve given back to their community.
Biloxi Lion’s Club awards Mother of the Year
Students celebrated all their accomplishments as they graduated from Project Search. The...
Students graduate from Project Search in Ocean Springs