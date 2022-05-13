The city of Gautier recognizes 100-year-old resident’s birthday

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Cupcakes, choirs, and kin surrounded a Gautier resident turning 100 today.

River Chase Village threw a birthday party to celebrate Louis Roberts’s life accomplishments and memories. The community decked out the party in yellow because it’s her favorite color, and it represents her being the light in the lives of loved ones.

“At first, I wasn’t feeling too well this morning. But as the day grew old, I grew jollier, and I feel fine. I want to do it again,” said Roberts.

Gautier High School’s choir came to the party to sing three songs to Roberts, which brought a bright smile to her face.

Her grandson, Bruce Roberts, said out of the many things he admires about his grandmother, her values take the cake.

“Growing up she was just that sweet, southern Grandma that cooked for you all of the time. Just so loving and everything about her life was based on faith and family. Church was everything, the church was everything,” said Roberts.

“We didn’t miss a Sunday. I took the kids to Sunday school, taught some and we just had a good time,” said Lois Roberts.

The city also granted Roberts a proclamation to honor her birthday and acknowledge the lives she has touched.

Life Passion Facilitator, Tanita Polk, said it’s good seeing the social butterfly being celebrated, especially knowing being in a retirement community can be challenging for some.

“You’re being stripped of many things, your home. You go from this 2,400 to maybe 3,000 square foot home to a small space. You have to make the small space theirs,” said Polk.

Roberts said in his grandmother’s earlier years, between his grandmother being a housewife, pro gardener and a singer in the choir, there’s no better role model.

“I’m very pleased to have grown up with that example, and I think that’s a good example for a lot of people today,” said Roberts.

Family members say Roberts has lived at the facility for more than 15 years.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.