Biscuits for Babies raises awareness & money

Food and fun help raise awareness and money for the Women's Resource Center.(Bill Snyder)
By Bill Snyder
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Biscuits for Babies is a breakfast on the beach for a notable cause. The Women’s Resource Center in Gulfport normally holds two seasonal yard sales that raises money for pregnancy classes and resource materials.

“It amazed me that many in the business community had no idea what we do at the Women’s Resource Center,” said Susan Kremer Jones, executive director for the center. “Starting when they come to the center, they might be 3-5 to weeks pregnant all the way up until the baby is two years old. We have weekly classes that we encourage them to come to.”

Jones says last year, at least 600 women came into the center needing help with pregnancy classes and materials. She says now with the recent shortage of baby formula, the needs are bigger than ever.

“We see it too because we get formula and pass it on to the mothers, but we’re in the same boat. It’s very difficult to find it,” Jones added.

She hopes this will raise money and awareness from the business community so the Women’s Resource Center can continue it’s daily mission.

“We actually have double the people that we anticipated at the event, which is a nice problem to have.”

