UPDATE: 6 Gulfport students suspended after gun brought on middle school campus

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Six students have now been suspended from Gulfport Central Middle School following an investigation into a gun being brought on campus Wednesday.

Gulfport Schools Superintendent Glen East said the kids were involved with filming a video with the weapon that was shared on social media.

Initially on Wednesday, one 8th grader was taken off campus when school officials learned the boy had brought a weapon to school. No one was hurt, and school officials say the gun was not loaded. But according to Superintendent East, the student who brought the gun also brought a clip.

That student was arrested by Gulfport Police and charged with possession of a weapon by a student.

A statement released by the Gulfport School District on Thursday said, “We are legally unable to discuss individual student discipline. Having completed our investigation, we are following our disciplinary policy regarding individual student participation in this incident. The Gulfport School District wishes to praise the students of Gulfport Central Middle School and several parents for their immediate reaction and notification of school administration.”

WLOX News will have more on this developing story later today.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.