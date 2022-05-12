WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

UPDATE: 6 Gulfport students suspended after gun brought on middle school campus

Six students have now been suspended from Gulfport Central Middle School following an...
Six students have now been suspended from Gulfport Central Middle School following an investigation into a gun being brought on campus Wednesday.(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Six students have now been suspended from Gulfport Central Middle School following an investigation into a gun being brought on campus Wednesday.

Gulfport Schools Superintendent Glen East said the kids were involved with filming a video with the weapon that was shared on social media.

Initially on Wednesday, one 8th grader was taken off campus when school officials learned the boy had brought a weapon to school. No one was hurt, and school officials say the gun was not loaded. But according to Superintendent East, the student who brought the gun also brought a clip.

That student was arrested by Gulfport Police and charged with possession of a weapon by a student.

A statement released by the Gulfport School District on Thursday said, “We are legally unable to discuss individual student discipline. Having completed our investigation, we are following our disciplinary policy regarding individual student participation in this incident. The Gulfport School District wishes to praise the students of Gulfport Central Middle School and several parents for their immediate reaction and notification of school administration.”

WLOX News will have more on this developing story later today.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Better known as the “Hurricane Hunters,” the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, 403rd Wing,...
“An abuse of government assets” Five Hurricane Hunters disciplined for stop in Martha’s Vineyard
MGCCC required Russell to pass college Algebra, since Russell suffers from autism, Asperger's...
MGCCC facing discrimination lawsuit from former student
Bands played and people danced in front of the Twisted Anchor tattoo shop where Carl would...
Second line parades through downtown Ocean Springs in memory of Carl the Rooster
James Lavelle Walley pleaded guilty in court Monday, May 9, to multiple counts of sexual battery.
Former paramedic pleads guilty to sexual assaulting victims in ambulance

Latest News

The former correctional officer Vicky White helped Casey escape custody.
Back in Alabama: Casey White back behind bars after capture in Indiana
As high pressure weakens, it'll be easier for some pop-up thunderstorms to develop later this...
Wesley's Thursday First Alert Forecast
Looks like parts of South MS may see hit-or-miss thunderstorms later today. If we do get some...
Wesley's Thursday Morning First Alert Forecast
Shuckers vs. Barons (05/11/2022)
Shuckers vs. Barons (05/11/2022)