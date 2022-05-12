Thursday’s Forecast

Thursday will be very warm with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. We should enjoy many rain-free hours today, especially this morning. However, there will be a chance for hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms later today, in the afternoon and evening hours. A probability/risk level of 1 out of 5 for damaging thunderstorms in parts of South MS today; this means that some strong thunderstorms may be capable of producing small hail, gusty winds, heavy downpours, & frequent lightning at times this afternoon and evening in parts of South MS.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.