Thursday’s Forecast

Looks like parts of South MS may see hit-or-miss thunderstorms later today. If we do get some rain, it'll be the first time in almost a week.
By Wesley Williams
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Thursday will be very warm with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. We should enjoy many rain-free hours today, especially this morning. However, there will be a chance for hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms later today, in the afternoon and evening hours. A probability/risk level of 1 out of 5 for damaging thunderstorms in parts of South MS today; this means that some strong thunderstorms may be capable of producing small hail, gusty winds, heavy downpours, & frequent lightning at times this afternoon and evening in parts of South MS.

