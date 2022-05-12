SWAC softball tournament scores: second round

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The second round of the SWAC softball tournament at the Gulfport Sportsplex concluded Wednesday evening. Here are the final scores from the action.

Jackson State 10, Grambling State 3

Southern 13, Florida A&M 3

Alabama State 8, Texas Southern 1

Prairie View A&M 5, Bethune-Cookman 3

