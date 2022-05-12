Super Teachers
Students graduate from Project Search in Ocean Springs

Students celebrated their graduation from Project Search, which provides work experience and independent living skills to people with disabilities.
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - A long-awaited graduation took place Wednesday in Ocean Springs.

Students celebrated all their accomplishments as they graduated from Project Search.

Wednesday’s ceremony was hosted by Singing River Health System.

The program provides work experience and independent living skills to people with disabilities.

Many of the graduates called this program life-changing.

”Once you go through this program, it can change your life. It can make you become someone you never thought you’d ever become in the whole wide world,” said graduate Blake Rumery. “Now I feel like I can accomplish anything in the world just because of this program.”

Project Search is a collaboration between Singing River Health System, Ocean Springs School District, and the Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services.

