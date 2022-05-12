WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Nurses march in DC to honor fallen, call for changes

Nurses rally for fair wages, safe staffing environments and more. (WJLA)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Hundreds of nurses from across the country were in the nation’s capital Thursday.

They’re honoring fellow nurses who’ve lost their lives and fighting for change.

They say they want fair and realistic wages, and they want to feel safe at work.

They are tired of the violence against healthcare workers, and they want a culture change to move past the biases and discrimination in the nursing profession.

Lawmakers are considering two bills that address some of those concerns.

Nurse organizations who made the trip to Capitol Hill say voicing their support is a big part of this march.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Better known as the “Hurricane Hunters,” the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, 403rd Wing,...
“An abuse of government assets” Five Hurricane Hunters disciplined for stop in Martha’s Vineyard
Six students have now been suspended from Gulfport Central Middle School following an...
UPDATE: 6 Gulfport students suspended after gun brought on middle school campus
MGCCC required Russell to pass college Algebra, since Russell suffers from autism, Asperger's...
MGCCC facing discrimination lawsuit from former student
Bands played and people danced in front of the Twisted Anchor tattoo shop where Carl would...
Second line parades through downtown Ocean Springs in memory of Carl the Rooster
James Lavelle Walley pleaded guilty in court Monday, May 9, to multiple counts of sexual battery.
Former paramedic pleads guilty to sexual assaulting victims in ambulance

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a visit to Jeff O'Connor's farm in Kankakee, Ill.,...
Biden to meet with mayors, police chiefs on Friday
On Thursday, Adam Cooper was officially sworn in as police chief of Gulfport Police Department.
Adam Cooper sworn in as Gulfport P.D. chief
Nurses rally for fair wages, safe staffing environments and more. (WJLA)
Nurses March: Patient ratios, CEO bonuses
Rich Strike (21), with Sonny Leon aboard, leads Epicenter (3), with Joel Rosario aboard, and...
Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike not running in Preakness