Multiple students suspended, one arrested after handgun found on school grounds

Six students are suspended for their involvement with a gun and ammunition brought to Gulfport Central Middle School, and more punishment could be on the way.

“When you hear of guns not even a quarter of a mile from your house, it’s kind of spooky,” said India Broom.

The students suspended could face further disciplinary action, according to Gulfport School District Superintendent Glen East.

East said an 8th grader posted a social media video of himself holding a handgun in the school restroom.

“When you have a weapon involved, the questions begin to come,” East said. “Why, why did you do it? Where are the moms, dads, aunts, uncles, and grandfathers?”

East said the student who had the gun was arrested by the Gulfport Police Department, and charged with possession of a weapon by a student. The student did have a clip, but the gun was not loaded.

“They don’t realize how dangerous a gun is,” said Tonya Winn, who works near the school. “A gun can take a life.”

“Someone could have had the bullets for that gun while they were in there doing that video,” expressed India Broom. “That person could have said, ‘let’s shoot up the school.’”

As the investigation continues, East said he applauds the efforts of students and the community, preventing a bad situation from being much worse.

“There’s a group of students at that school who don’t want that school embarrassed, who don’t want themselves embarrassed,” said East. “They jumped on this, turned it in, some parents called, and we were able to solve the problem.”

“Please keep them safe,” parent Sherica Green said. “And they did, they did a great job. I was pleased.”

