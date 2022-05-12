WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Illinois senator shares motherhood journey in appeal to colleagues to support codifying Roe v. Wade

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) took to the floor to detail her experiences with in vitro fertilization, and how Roe v. Wade is connected.
By Nicole Neuman
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Addressing her colleagues on the Senate floor, Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) spoke out Tuesday about how Roe v. Wade is about much more than ending a pregnancy.

“It changed the lives of women who desperately wanted to be moms,” she said.

Duckworth shared how she says the Supreme Court ruling of nearly 50 years ago made it easier for women to make their own reproductive choices including in her journey to become a mother.

“I’d never would have had my creative, silly, drive me crazy, love them infinitely, two daughters if Roe hadn’t paved the way for women to make their own health care decisions, as I was only able to get pregnant through IVF,” she said.

Duckworth supports the Women’s Health Protection Act, which already passed the House.

The proposed legislation is written to protect a health care provider’s ability to provide abortion services including the prescribing of certain drugs,offering abortion services via telemedicine, and immediate access to abortion services when the provider determines a delay risks a mother’s health.

“It’s not just about access to abortion,” said Duckworth. “It’s about all of these states that have these trigger laws that further restrict the definition of what abortion is. For example, in some states they’re defining a fertilized egg on day one of fertilization as a person.”

Wednesday’s vote comes as Republicans speak out in support of a leaked draft opinion from Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito in the potential overturning of Roe vs. Wade.

“It returns this issue to the people,” said Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.). “It recognizes that the Constitution doesn’t weigh in on abortion.”

With the Senate failing to move forward with this legislation, the focus turns to the nation’s highest court. The Supreme Court is anticipated to decide on the future of Roe versus Wade by the end of next month.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Better known as the “Hurricane Hunters,” the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, 403rd Wing,...
“An abuse of government assets” Five Hurricane Hunters disciplined for stop in Martha’s Vineyard
Six students have now been suspended from Gulfport Central Middle School following an...
UPDATE: 6 Gulfport students suspended after gun brought on middle school campus
MGCCC required Russell to pass college Algebra, since Russell suffers from autism, Asperger's...
MGCCC facing discrimination lawsuit from former student
Bands played and people danced in front of the Twisted Anchor tattoo shop where Carl would...
Second line parades through downtown Ocean Springs in memory of Carl the Rooster
James Lavelle Walley pleaded guilty in court Monday, May 9, to multiple counts of sexual battery.
Former paramedic pleads guilty to sexual assaulting victims in ambulance

Latest News

On CNN’s State of the Union, host Jake Tapper pressed Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves about a...
Gov. Reeves discusses what’s ahead for Mississippi if Roe v. Wade is overturned
In the 4th District Congressional race, two Democrats are running in the primary with the hope...
Meet Democrat Johnny Dupree, 4th District Congressional Primary Candidate
In the 4th District Congressional race, six Republicans are running against incumbent Steven...
Meet Republican Kidron Peterson, 4th District Congressional Primary Candidate
In the 4th District Congressional race, two Democrats are running in the primary with the hope...
Meet Democrat David Sellers, 4th District Congressional Primary Candidate
In the 4th District Congressional race, six Republicans are running against incumbent Steven...
Meet Republican Mike Ezell, 4th District Congressional Primary Candidate