WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Grocery prices spike, breakfast items hit hard

Food prices shot up nearly 9.5% last month compared to April 2021.
Food prices shot up nearly 9.5% last month compared to April 2021.(Pexels)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The cost of groceries is enough to give many Americans heartburn – or at least burn a hole in the wallet.

Food prices shot up nearly 9.5% last month compared to April 2021. That’s the biggest annual hike in 41 years, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Breakfast is the meal getting hit especially hard.

Eggs are over 22% more expensive, due in large part to a shortage caused by an infectious Avian Flu, but margarine, milk, bacon and coffee also saw price increases.

Consumers are also feeling the pinch when they go out to eat. Menu prices rose 7.2% over the past 12 months.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Better known as the “Hurricane Hunters,” the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, 403rd Wing,...
“An abuse of government assets” Five Hurricane Hunters disciplined for stop in Martha’s Vineyard
Six students have now been suspended from Gulfport Central Middle School following an...
UPDATE: 6 Gulfport students suspended after gun brought on middle school campus
MGCCC required Russell to pass college Algebra, since Russell suffers from autism, Asperger's...
MGCCC facing discrimination lawsuit from former student
Bands played and people danced in front of the Twisted Anchor tattoo shop where Carl would...
Second line parades through downtown Ocean Springs in memory of Carl the Rooster
James Lavelle Walley pleaded guilty in court Monday, May 9, to multiple counts of sexual battery.
Former paramedic pleads guilty to sexual assaulting victims in ambulance

Latest News

A sign telling consumers of limits on the purchase of baby formula hangs on the edge of an...
Biden to speak to baby formula manufacturers about shortage
Mattel announced the debut of a Barbie with a hearing aid and a Ken with vitiligo.
Mattel debuts Barbie with hearing aids, Ken with vitiligo
This image released by the Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration, Thursday, May 12, 2022, shows...
Astronomers capture 1st image of Milky Way’s huge black hole
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested Tuesday that Ukraine’s military is gradually...
Finland moves toward joining NATO amid Russia threats