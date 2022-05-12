Biloxi Lion’s Club awards Mother of the Year

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biloxi Lion’s Club reveals its Mother of the Year Wednesday.

Lauren Smith won this year’s award.

The annual event celebrates mothers who’ve given back to their community.

Smith said she owes the award to her family.

“I mean, I’m very blessed to have wonderful mentors in my life. Women that have come through my job, especially my mother, my grandmothers, my aunts. I’m just very lucky to have mentors around me that shaped the woman that I am today,” she said.

The event was held at the Maritime and Seafood Industry Museum.

