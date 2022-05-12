WLOX Careers
Biloxi honors fallen officers in annual ceremony

The Biloxi Police Department honored the five officers who lost their lives in the line of duty...
By Mike Lacy
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi Police Chief John Miller posed questions to those gathered at the Thursday’s Fallen Officer Ceremony that will never be answered.

“If these men had lived, what influences would they have had on the lives of their children and family? What great things would they have accomplished?”

Miller hopes this annual gesture will help those the families left behind.

“We don’t them to ever think that we took that for granted,” he said. “And I feel the community feels the same way.”

That’s why each family is honored for their loss and their sacrifices.

“People do remember that name and that’s what makes me so happy,” said Lisa Richardson, niece of Officer David Higginbotham. “I have very little memories of him. But, they’re there, and this shows me the community still supports and thinks of him...his death was very devastating to the family. I remember that, even being 4. And being a mother of a police officer myself, I can only imagine what my grandmother went through.”

Tina Wilson Jordan was also very young when her father, Officer Emery Wilson, was killed in 1970. The tears are never far away.

“It does bring back a lot of memories and it also opens up the wounds that our family has had to deal with for all these years,” she said.

Miller said this is also important for those officers who now have the watch.

“Most of them will never have met them,” he said. “They just hear the story because with keep that story alive of what happened to them. I think that’s important for our profession, to know what if you give your life in the line of duty, that years down the road, policemen you don’t know are going to remember that.”

The Biloxi officers honored include: Officer Robert McKeithen, Officer David Higginbotham, Officer Emery Wilson, Lt. Michael Meaut and Animal Control Officer Nathan Mitchell.

