Adam Cooper sworn in as Gulfport P.D. chief

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - On Thursday, Adam Cooper was officially sworn in as police chief of Gulfport Police Department.

“I don’t stay in the office much, I don’t like being in the office. That’s why I have this job. They’re keeping me busy for sure,” Cooper said.

Chief Cooper’s staff composed of Heather Dailey, Tommy Payne, Phillip Kincaid, Clayton Fulks, Aaron Fore & Greg Peleaz we’re also sworn in on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/ia8aC6H6NS — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) May 12, 2022

Cooper was already challenged earlier when he and others dealt with a shooting spree that started in Biloxi and ended in Gulfport.

“I was initiated by fire, but that’s the stuff I know how to do. Now I’m venturing out to try and find ways to make this city a safer place.”

He says community support and reaching out to the community are a couple of ways he hopes to make Gulfport a better place.

“The enthusiasm I’ve seen is remarkable, and quite frankly, it lifts my spirits,” said Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes.

Chief Cooper being sworn in by Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes. pic.twitter.com/IM9wPfmOzb — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) May 12, 2022

Cooper’s executive staff includes Heather Dailey as Deputy Chief, Tommy Payne as Commander of Professional Standards Bureau, Phillip Kincaid as Commander of Operations Bureau, Clayton Fulks as Commander of Support Bureau, Aaron Fore as Deputy Commander of Operations Bureau, and Greg Peleaz as Deputy Commander of Support Bureau.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.