Wednesday’s Forecast

Cooler this morning. A nice and dry day ahead with plenty of summerlike heat but none of the summerlike humidity this afternoon.
By Wesley Williams
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 4:49 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Cooler this morning! Temps in the 60s and 50s across parts of South MS to start the day. Looks like a nice and dry day again today with hardly any rain. This afternoon brings summerlike heat with temperatures in the upper 80s & lower 90s. But, the slightly lower humidity may make that heat ever so slightly more tolerable than usual. A chance for hit-or-miss thunderstorms tomorrow, especially after noon.

