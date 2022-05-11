Wednesday’s Forecast

Cooler this morning! Temps in the 60s and 50s across parts of South MS to start the day. Looks like a nice and dry day again today with hardly any rain. This afternoon brings summerlike heat with temperatures in the upper 80s & lower 90s. But, the slightly lower humidity may make that heat ever so slightly more tolerable than usual. A chance for hit-or-miss thunderstorms tomorrow, especially after noon.

