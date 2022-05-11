Three Long Beach seniors celebrate signing day

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - It was signing day at Long Beach High School for three Bearcats on Tuesday. Girls basketball leading scorer Marlana Moore signed with Pearl River, and a pair of baseball players in Aaron Daquilla and Harrison Bull signed with Coahoma and MGCCC, respectively.

Not only exceptional athletes, but they all played on Long Beach teams that saw some overall success and growth as a whole. So they’re leaving their high school careers behind them, but proud of what they accomplished, and excited to take it to the next level.

“It feels good. I’ve always dreamed of it, it’s a dream come true,” Moore said. “I’m excited to practice with more experienced people who will challenge me every day at practice.”

“It means a lot. I’ll be able to stay close to friends and family, and I know a lot of people that are going to Perk,” Bull said. “I’m looking forward to it.”

“I’m really excited,” Daquilla said. “It’s been a dream of mine since I was little, I’m happy to be doing it.”

