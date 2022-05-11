Super Teachers
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Three Long Beach seniors celebrate signing day

Long Beach held signing day for three seniors on Tuesday
Long Beach held signing day for three seniors on Tuesday(WLOX Sports)
By Michael Dugan
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - It was signing day at Long Beach High School for three Bearcats on Tuesday. Girls basketball leading scorer Marlana Moore signed with Pearl River, and a pair of baseball players in Aaron Daquilla and Harrison Bull signed with Coahoma and MGCCC, respectively.

Not only exceptional athletes, but they all played on Long Beach teams that saw some overall success and growth as a whole. So they’re leaving their high school careers behind them, but proud of what they accomplished, and excited to take it to the next level.

“It feels good. I’ve always dreamed of it, it’s a dream come true,” Moore said. “I’m excited to practice with more experienced people who will challenge me every day at practice.”

“It means a lot. I’ll be able to stay close to friends and family, and I know a lot of people that are going to Perk,” Bull said. “I’m looking forward to it.”

“I’m really excited,” Daquilla said. “It’s been a dream of mine since I was little, I’m happy to be doing it.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kailia Posey
“Toddlers & Tiaras” star Kailia Posey dead at 16
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Toddler found shot in the head, Hancock Co. authorities say
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
FILE - Dave Chappelle arrives at Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for the 22nd Annual...
Dave Chappelle tackled during comedy show, police arrest man
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk

Latest News

Jackson State exchanges high fives at the end of an inning
SWAC softball tournament first round complete at Gulfport Sportsplex
BASEBALL: Vancleave vs. Pearl River Central (05/09/2022)
BASEBALL: Vancleave vs. Pearl River Central (05/09/2022)
ASU completed its flawless run through the bracket Friday with an 8-1 win over Alcorn State in...
SWAC softball tournament returns to Gulfport
Southern Miss baseball walks off Old Dominion, 5-4.
Lynch single in 10th gives USM 5-4 win in ODU finale