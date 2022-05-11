SWAC softball tournament first round complete at Gulfport Sportsplex

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - After a successful week last year, the SWAC softball tournament returned to the Gulfport Sportsplex on Tuesday for a full week of postseason games to crown the conference’s champion of the 2022 season.

Eight teams - four from each division - are in town in a double-elimination tournament. No South Mississippi players this time around, and only Jackson State representing Mississippi in the tournament. But conference commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland says there’s still a draw to the Coast, especially after what was an “overwhelmingly positive” experience a year ago.

“Gulfport is an emerging sports town. This facility is magnificent,” he told WLOX. “Our fans like it, our student-athletes enjoy it, and we think it’s the right place for the SWAC. Hopefully we can be here for quite some time.”

