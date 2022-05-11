Super Teachers
Poster contest winner announced for upcoming Biloxi Blessing of the Fleet

Decorated boats fill the Mississippi sound for the 92nd Annual Blessing of the Fleet in 2021.
Decorated boats fill the Mississippi sound for the 92nd Annual Blessing of the Fleet in 2021.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The beginning of shrimp season is almost here as boaters are community leaders alike prepare for the 93rd annual Blessing of the Fleet & Coronation of the Shrimp King and Queen.

Boat owners from St. Michael, Vietnamese Martyrs and Blessed Seelos churches and the community are encouraged to come out and celebrate this long-standing tradition in Biloxi.

The coronation of the King and Queen will be held Saturday, May 28, at the Biloxi Civic Center.

The celebration continues Sunday, May 29, with the ceremonial wreath dropping at 2 p.m. Boats will gather in the west end of the Biloxi Channel near the Beau Rivage Casino Resort and then parade east in the Biloxi Channel. Shrimp and recreational boats are welcome to receive blessings for a safe and bountiful season.

Cash prizes will be awarded for first and second best-decorated boat as well as a participation award.

The winner of the Biloxi Blessing of the Fleet Poster contest has also been announced.

Samantha Breeland Savage is a Pascagoula native who has been doing art since she was three years old.

Savage also won the Biloxi Seafood Festival T-shirt and Poster contest in 2020 and the 2021 Blessing of the Fleet Poster contest.

Pascagoula native Samantha Breeland Savage is the winner of the Biloxi Blessing of the Fleet...
Pascagoula native Samantha Breeland Savage is the winner of the Biloxi Blessing of the Fleet Poster contest.(Biloxi Main Street)

