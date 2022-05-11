Super Teachers
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

New leaders voted in after Diamondhead special election

City leaders unanimously approved the 134-page Envision Diamondhead 2040 plan on Tuesday night.
City leaders unanimously approved the 134-page Envision Diamondhead 2040 plan on Tuesday night.
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - New leadership will be representing areas of Diamondhead after Tuesday’s special election.

The unofficial results have Anna DeMarco Liese willing the Ward 2 election with 52.75% of the vote over Ricky Sheppard and David Hart.

In Ward 3, John J. Cumberland will serve as the new councilman after securing 55.63% of the vote over Jesse Flis, Jamie Wezel Morgan and Carl L. Necaise.

The Ward 2 seat was vacated by when Alan Moran resigned from the city council after allegations of inappropriately touching a teenage boy.

Sheppard formerly served as councilman for Ward 3 but has since moved to Ward 2.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kailia Posey
“Toddlers & Tiaras” star Kailia Posey dead at 16
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Toddler found shot in the head, Hancock Co. authorities say
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
FILE - Dave Chappelle arrives at Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for the 22nd Annual...
Dave Chappelle tackled during comedy show, police arrest man
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk

Latest News

40% of Gulfport residents now live north of I-10.
Gulfport city leaders exploring ward redistricting
Home of Grace
Recovering addict loses son to fentanyl, now raising awareness against deadly drug
Cooler and refreshing tonight
Taylor's 6 PM Tuesday First Alert Forecast
Over the last two years, overdose deaths have increased 55%.
Recovering addict loses son to Fentanyl, now raising awareness for deadly drug