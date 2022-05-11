New leaders voted in after Diamondhead special election

DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - New leadership will be representing areas of Diamondhead after Tuesday’s special election.

The unofficial results have Anna DeMarco Liese willing the Ward 2 election with 52.75% of the vote over Ricky Sheppard and David Hart.

In Ward 3, John J. Cumberland will serve as the new councilman after securing 55.63% of the vote over Jesse Flis, Jamie Wezel Morgan and Carl L. Necaise.

The Ward 2 seat was vacated by when Alan Moran resigned from the city council after allegations of inappropriately touching a teenage boy.

Sheppard formerly served as councilman for Ward 3 but has since moved to Ward 2.

