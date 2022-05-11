Super Teachers
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Hot, but not as humid today

Hot, but not as humid today
By Taylor Graham
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’s going to be a hot one today! At least the humidity will stay tolerable. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s this afternoon with tons of sunshine. Tonight will remain calm, and we’ll drop down into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Thursday will start off dry, but a disturbance will spark some hit or miss showers and storms in the afternoon. Some of us may see heavy downpours, but others of us could miss out on the rain completely. Highs will be in the upper 80s. We’ll have another chance for hit or miss showers and storms Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 80s.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kailia Posey
“Toddlers & Tiaras” star Kailia Posey dead at 16
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Toddler found shot in the head, Hancock Co. authorities say
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
FILE - Dave Chappelle arrives at Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for the 22nd Annual...
Dave Chappelle tackled during comedy show, police arrest man
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk

Latest News

Hot, but not as humid today
Taylor's Wednesday Midday First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Wednesday’s Forecast
Temperatures will make their way to near 90 this afternoon. Some spots may be close to record...
Wesley's Wednesday First Alert Forecast
Cooler this morning. A nice and dry day ahead with plenty of summerlike heat but none of the...
Wesley's Wednesday Morning First Alert Forecast