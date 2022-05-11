Hot, but not as humid today

It’s going to be a hot one today! At least the humidity will stay tolerable. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s this afternoon with tons of sunshine. Tonight will remain calm, and we’ll drop down into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Thursday will start off dry, but a disturbance will spark some hit or miss showers and storms in the afternoon. Some of us may see heavy downpours, but others of us could miss out on the rain completely. Highs will be in the upper 80s. We’ll have another chance for hit or miss showers and storms Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 80s.

