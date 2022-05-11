Super Teachers
Gulfport student with gun removed from middle school campus

A student brought a gun to Gulfport Central Middle School Wednesday, but no one was hurt and...
A student brought a gun to Gulfport Central Middle School Wednesday, but no one was hurt and the student was taken off campus without incident.(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A student brought a gun to Gulfport Central Middle School Wednesday, but no one was hurt and the student was taken off campus without incident. It’s unclear if the weapon was loaded or not.

Gulfport Schools Superintendent Glen East told WLOX News the 8th grader brought the gun on campus to record a video in the bathroom. When other students learned about the weapon, they alerted school administrators, who quickly took action.

Parents were notified through the schools call system.

Gulfport Police were also called and are now conducting their own investigation. We’ll update this story as new information becomes available.

