Former paramedic pleads guilty to sexual assaulting victims in ambulance

James Lavelle Walley pleaded guilty in court Monday, May 9, to multiple counts of sexual battery.
James Lavelle Walley pleaded guilty in court Monday, May 9, to multiple counts of sexual battery.
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A former paramedic has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting victims in an ambulance.

James Lavelle Walley pleaded guilty in court Monday, May 9, to multiple counts of sexual battery. Walley was accused of assaulting victims in 2018 and 2019 in an ambulance while he was working as a paramedic.

The Leakesville was working with ASAP Ambulance Services at the time.

His sentencing will be held on June 16, 2022. The maximum sentence for a charge of sexual battery is 40 years.

