Community members gather to give WWII veteran last goodbye

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - People gathered at the Biloxi National Cemetery to give a World War II American hero a final goodbye.

Robert “Bob” Walker from Diamondhead passed away a week ago on May 22. He was 101 years old. His wife Kathleen Walker was there accompanied by many fellow Marines.

“He is where he is. He can walk again, and he is free again,” Kathleen said.

Walker was a Marine who fought in the bloody battle of Iwo Jima in 1945. During the war, he was injured by a grenade leading him to be recognized for his bravery with a Purple Heart.

Most recently, he was presented with a special proclamation by the Diamondhead City Council and a flag flown from the United States Capitol in a ceremony that took place two months ago.

His friend and fellow marine Craig Harvey said he will always remember Walker as a kindhearted man. He said Walker would always help guide other Marines.

“An American hero. The country owes a debt that we can’t pay,” he said.

Kathleen told us her husband’s health was slowly getting worse. She said he had dementia and cancer.

“I told my husband, I said no, you are never going to pass away you are a marine. You are not going nowhere,” Kathleen recalled.

She said she will miss her husband cooking breakfast and giving her a kiss in the morning.

Robert Walker’s obituary states, “He had proudly served our country and always said, “Once a Marine, always a Marine.”

