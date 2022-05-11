Catboat helps bring life to local maritime museum

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - From a shipwreck, to an idea, to reality.

On Wednesday, a restored catboat was unveiled to the world at the Mississippi Maritime Museum and Activity Center.

“This is what we started this museum for - education,” said Richard Lucas, member of the museum’s board of directors. “We want people to know about the great heritage down here.”

Mort and Joan Caplan of Gulfport donated the ship, which was originally crafted in Nova Scotia using a local shipwrecked catboat as inspiration.

“I love that part of the story. Nova Scotia...sounds romantic, they get the boat down here to Gulfport,” Lucas added.

It was built by two members of the United States Coast Guard and Ronald Baczkowski.

“It was a lot of fun for me. I really enjoy this kind of work anyway. The museum’s been great, they’ve been very gracious for us being here,” said L PO1 Luke Green, U.S. Coast Guard.

A contest with local school children was held to find a name for the boat. The winner is to be announced.

Sherwin-Williams donated more than $1,000 worth of paint and materials for the restoration.

