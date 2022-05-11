Biloxi Shuckers host students for ‘Education Day’

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - There was baseball and instruction at MGM Park as the Shuckers executed a double-play for Education Day.

“Very special for me,” said Bayou View Elementary student Miciah Rauster. “I’ve never been to a baseball game before.”

Businesses lined the concourse and taught students, hoping to ignite interest in STEM and related careers. It was a way for area schools to reward students at the end of the year while also providing an opportunity to learn.

“I’ve learned about the Air Force, how they do their stuff, “said Agricola Elementary student Westin Allgood. “How they have these boxes and big ‘ole antennas that they can send to space, and how it reaches 25,000 feet in the air.”

In the stands, some students’ baseball knowledge was on full display. Others, like Rauster, were making their ballpark debut. However, he showed signs of being a quick study.

“I learned that whenever you hit a foul ball, the audience can catch it,” he said.

In all, over 1,200 students packed the park and got a break from school to enjoy America’s favorite pastime.

“Baseball is just my favorite sport,” said home school student Chase Canga. “I enjoy playing it. It’s just very fun to watch. You can come and watch and learn and see how the minor league players do it. It just teaches you a lot how to play.”

