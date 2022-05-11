Super Teachers
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Biloxi Shuckers host students for ‘Education Day’

After winning a thriller in walk-off fashion last night, the Shuckers fell to the Barons 10-5 today.
By Josh Jackson
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - There was baseball and instruction at MGM Park as the Shuckers executed a double-play for Education Day.

“Very special for me,” said Bayou View Elementary student Miciah Rauster. “I’ve never been to a baseball game before.”

Businesses lined the concourse and taught students, hoping to ignite interest in STEM and related careers. It was a way for area schools to reward students at the end of the year while also providing an opportunity to learn.

“I’ve learned about the Air Force, how they do their stuff, “said Agricola Elementary student Westin Allgood. “How they have these boxes and big ‘ole antennas that they can send to space, and how it reaches 25,000 feet in the air.”

In the stands, some students’ baseball knowledge was on full display. Others, like Rauster, were making their ballpark debut. However, he showed signs of being a quick study.

“I learned that whenever you hit a foul ball, the audience can catch it,” he said.

In all, over 1,200 students packed the park and got a break from school to enjoy America’s favorite pastime.

“Baseball is just my favorite sport,” said home school student Chase Canga. “I enjoy playing it. It’s just very fun to watch. You can come and watch and learn and see how the minor league players do it. It just teaches you a lot how to play.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kailia Posey
“Toddlers & Tiaras” star Kailia Posey dead at 16
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Toddler found shot in the head, Hancock Co. authorities say
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
FILE - Dave Chappelle arrives at Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for the 22nd Annual...
Dave Chappelle tackled during comedy show, police arrest man
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk

Latest News

MGCCC required Russell to pass college Algebra, since Russell suffers from autism, Asperger's...
MGCCC facing discrimination lawsuit from former student
After winning a thriller in walk-off fashion last night, the Shuckers fell to the Barons 10-5...
Shuckers hold education day at MGM Park for coast students
Hancock Middle School dominated the WLOX Super Teacher awards, winning first and second places...
Hancock Middle School dominates WLOX Super Teacher awards
Low humidity today
Carrie's 5 PM First Alert Forecast