Biloxi hosts signing day for eight seniors

Biloxi seniors pose during signing day
Biloxi seniors pose during signing day(WLOX Sports)
By Michael Dugan
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Over a half-dozen outgoing seniors put pen to paper at Biloxi High School on Wednesday for signing day, as eight student-athletes signed during this signing period.

All of them will go to a different school, breaking down to three junior colleges, three NCAA Division II, two NAIA, and one NCAA Division I. Four different sports were represented as well: track, basketball, soccer and golf.

Every senior was excited for what’s next, hungry to keep growing, and thankful for everyone who helped get them to where they are now.

“There’s no better feeling than signing. All the support and everything is insane,” Ole Miss track signee and two-time state champion Gracyn Yelverton said. “It was a really long recruiting process, and stressful, so it was kind of a relief when you can be done with everything and it’s official.”

“Just excited, man,” Southwest Mississippi basketball signee Blake Hart said. “Next chapter, next journey, we have to keep fighting. I’m excited.”

“This college I chose was a good option,” Tougaloo basketball signee Amiliyan Gines said. “It’s crazy to me, my senior year is over. It’s time to go to the big world.”

Full list of signees:

-Derrick Bennett - LeMoyne Owen College (track and field)

-Ray Daniel - William Carey University (basketball)

-Amiliyan Gines - Tougaloo College (basketball)

-Blake Hart - Southwest Mississippi (basketball)

-Gary Mata - University of West Alabama (track and field)

-Luke Reyes - Jones (golf)

-Aden Smith - Pearl River (soccer)

-Gracyn Yelverton - Ole Miss (track and field)

