With the help of Jackson County resident, ‘Paradise Square’ musical nominated for 10 Tony Awards

The Award nominations announced on Monday included “Paradise Square” for best musical, and Gautier resident Mark Everson is a co-producer.
By Hugh Keeton
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - The Tony Awards honor the best in live theater, and this year Jackson County has a connection to the awards ceremony.

The Award nominations announced on Monday included “Paradise Square” for best musical, and Gautier resident Mark Everson is a co-producer.

He had no prior experience with performances at this level.

“If you’d ask me a year ago if I’d be a Tony nominee I would have said no, I don’t think that would have been in the tarot cards,” Everson said.

Everson attended the show opening on Broadway in New York last month. As co-producer, he helped fund the production, which is set in a turbulent time during the Civil War in New York City.

He was approached by an old friend earlier this year about getting involved.

“I was having dinner with a friend of mine, Joe Crowley. We were talking about it and I said that’s so great, but I wish I could get involved, why didn’t you tell me and he said it’s not too late,” Everson said. “As a co-producer, I helped fund the show and bring it to Broadway.”

In all, “Paradise Square” received ten Tony nominations. The Tony Awards take place at Radio City Music Hall in New York on June 12. Everson is planning to attend the awards show.

