Tuesday’s Forecast

Anyone notice a slightly less humid feel? That may happen for parts of South MS from time to time through midweek.
By Wesley Williams
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
You may notice slightly lower humidity at times today and tomorrow across parts of South Mississippi. This is thanks to dry high pressure east of us that is gradually drifting our way through midweek. Today morning fog will be possible again. Then, plan on a mix of sunshine and clouds with hardly any rain. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s with a few spots near 90. A few hit-or-miss thunderstorms will be possible on Thursday.

