SWAC softball tournament returns to Gulfport

ASU completed its flawless run through the bracket Friday with an 8-1 win over Alcorn State in the championship game.(CL1947 | Courtesy: Alabama State Athletics)
By Michael Dugan
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The SWAC Softball tournament returns to the Gulfport Sportsplex beginning Tuesday for four days of tournament action featuring the top eight teams from the conference.

Bethune-Cookman holds the top seed in the eastern division, and Texas Southern is the top seed in the western division with an impressive 21-3 conference record.

It is a double-elimination tournament featuring the top four teams from each division. The seeds, schedule and bracket can all be seen by clicking here.

