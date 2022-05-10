SWAC softball tournament returns to Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The SWAC Softball tournament returns to the Gulfport Sportsplex beginning Tuesday for four days of tournament action featuring the top eight teams from the conference.

Bethune-Cookman holds the top seed in the eastern division, and Texas Southern is the top seed in the western division with an impressive 21-3 conference record.

It is a double-elimination tournament featuring the top four teams from each division. The seeds, schedule and bracket can all be seen by clicking here.

