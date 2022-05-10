Super Teachers
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Slightly less humid today

Slightly lower humidity today
By Taylor Graham
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’s going to be another warm afternoon, but at least the humidity will be a little lower today. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. The drier air will allow us to cool down into the mid to upper 60s by Wednesday morning. The whole night should be mostly clear and quiet.

Wednesday will be hot, but the humidity will stay tolerable. We’ll warm up into the upper 80s and low 90s. Plenty of sunshine is expected.

A disturbance will bring some hit or miss showers and storms on Thursday. The humidity will be a little higher, and we’ll be back in the upper 80s by the afternoon. Hit or miss showers and storms will stay possible Friday through Sunday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kailia Posey
“Toddlers & Tiaras” star Kailia Posey dead at 16
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Toddler found shot in the head, Hancock Co. authorities say
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
FILE - Dave Chappelle arrives at Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for the 22nd Annual...
Dave Chappelle tackled during comedy show, police arrest man
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk

Latest News

Slightly lower humidity today
Taylor's Tuesday Midday First Alert Forecast
Sunday night will bring a total lunar eclipse
Look for the Super Flower Blood Moon this weekend
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Tuesday’s Forecast
5-10-2022 Total Lunar Eclipse coming May 15-16 2022
5-10-2022 Total lunar eclipse coming up on May 15-16