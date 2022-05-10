Slightly less humid today

It’s going to be another warm afternoon, but at least the humidity will be a little lower today. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. The drier air will allow us to cool down into the mid to upper 60s by Wednesday morning. The whole night should be mostly clear and quiet.

Wednesday will be hot, but the humidity will stay tolerable. We’ll warm up into the upper 80s and low 90s. Plenty of sunshine is expected.

A disturbance will bring some hit or miss showers and storms on Thursday. The humidity will be a little higher, and we’ll be back in the upper 80s by the afternoon. Hit or miss showers and storms will stay possible Friday through Sunday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

