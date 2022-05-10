Look for the Super Flower Blood Moon this weekend

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Have you ever seen the moon turn red? Well, you have a chance this weekend.

A total lunar eclipse will be visible on Sunday night, weather permitting, across much of the country including right here on the Mississippi Coast.

On Sunday night, Earth will be positioned between the sun and the full moon. As the moon passes through Earth’s shadow, more and more of the moon will rapidly disappear until it turns completely red in South Mississippi’s sky around 10:30pm.

The moon will stay completely red for more than an hour. Then, the total eclipse comes to an end in South Mississippi’s sky just before midnight.

May’s full moon is traditionally called the Flower Moon since this is the time of year when flowers spring forth in abundance across our country.

Some will call this month’s full moon a “supermoon” since it will be in its closest point to Earth in its orbit. Supermoons may appear slightly larger and slightly brighter in the sky compared to a non-supermoon.

You may recall previous notable lunar eclipses. A nearly-total lunar eclipse occurred last November and we were able to see it right above our WLOX Studios in Biloxi. There was also a notable lunar eclipse last May that was partially visible in South Mississippi. The January 2019 total lunar eclipse was very memorable and spectacular to behold.

So hopefully you get to view it this weekend! If you miss out, then look ahead to an upcoming lunar eclipse later this year on November 8. If you miss that one, you may have to wait until May of 2025 before the next notable South Mississippi lunar eclipse occurs.

Map of where the May 15-16 eclipse will be visible. The entire total eclipse will be visible in the middle of the night for the U.S. Gulf Coast (WLOX)

A timeline of Sunday night's May 15 total lunar eclipse in South Mississippi (WLOX)

A list of past, present, & future notable lunar eclipses in South MS (WLOX)

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.