Harrison County remembers fallen deputy 50 years later

Deputy Earl Phillips was killed during a traffic stop in 1972. Now, each year during Police...
Deputy Earl Phillips was killed during a traffic stop in 1972. Now, each year during Police Memorial Week, he’s honored for paying the ultimate sacrifice.
By Bill Snyder and WLOX Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County law enforcers paused on Tuesday to remember one of their own who was killed in the line of duty 50 years ago.

Deputy Earl Phillips was killed during a traffic stop in 1972. Now, each year during Police Memorial Week, he’s honored for paying the ultimate sacrifice.

Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, along with family and friends, paid tribute to Phillips during a ceremony at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens in Gulfport.

