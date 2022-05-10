Super Teachers
Former MDOC parole officer sentenced to 10 years on embezzlement charges

Dendrick T. Hurd
Dendrick T. Hurd(Forrest County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A former Mississippi Department of Corrections probation officer was sentenced to 10 years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to four counts of embezzlement as a state official.

According to Forrest and Perry counties District Attorney Lin Carter, Dendrick Hurd was sentenced to a total of 10 years with six years to serve and the remainder suspended on five years probation.

Carter also said Hurd will be required to pay restitution to the victims for over $4,000.

According to the State Auditor’s Office, Hurd was arrested in September and charged with two counts of embezzlement. He was accused of abusing his position as an MDOC probation/parole agent and embezzling money from people attempting to pay court-sentenced fees and fines.

In December, the State Auditor’s Office announced that Hurd was arrested again after being indicted on two additional counts of embezzlement in Forrest County.

Special agents also issued an $8,667.50 demand letter to Hurd at the time of his arrest. The demand amount included interest and investigative expenses.

Hurd pleaded guilty in front of Forrest County Circuit Court Judge Robert B. Helfrich on April 18.

He was sentenced on Tuesday morning after a pre-sentence investigation was performed.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Taylor's Tuesday Midday First Alert Forecast