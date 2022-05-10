Super Teachers
Diamondhead’s plan for new Aloha District moving forward

By Amber Spradley
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - The plan for a new commercial district in Diamondhead is moving forward.

It was decided during last week’s council meeting that the first phase of the new town center project will go up for bid during the next council meeting on May 17.

Phase one includes a 3,400-foot roadway to the district. It will feature parallel parking, sidewalks, decorative lighting and landscaping.

With the new town center, city officials said they aim to bring commercial business, new townhomes and additional parks to Diamondhead.

The total project will cost about $4 million.

Mayor Nancy Depreo said RESTORE Act funding will cover the majority of the cost.

“Our city right now pretty much is based on property taxes,” she told WLOX. “We hope this new commercial development will bring in additional businesses and help bring in and increase our sales tax revenue. So, we’re very excited about new businesses, letting our residents stay here in Diamondhead and shop for the things that they need.”

The next city council meeting at Diamondhead City Hall is next Tuesday at 6 p.m.

